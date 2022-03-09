Frankie Bridge hypnotises fans in slinky psychedelic dress

Megan Bull
Frankie Bridge returned to Loose Women on Wednesday, are her black and white midi dress from & Other Stories had fans swooning. Shop it for £85.
Talk about making an entrance! Frankie Bridge just returned to the Loose Women panel for Wednesday's episode and her psychedelic dress had fans hypnotised.
READ: Frankie Bridge looks unreal in the slinkiest satin dress
Stepping out in a black and white midi from the celebrity-loved label, & Other Stories, the presenter looked seriously chic in her latest high street buy.
Frankie accessorised her & Other Stories dress with gold jewellery
Giving off retro vibes in the swirl-print dress, Frankie polished off her ensemble with gold hooped earrings and heels to match. Styling her highlighted tresses in beachy waves, the mum-of-two rocked her go-to makeup combo – a brown smokey eye complete with honey-hued blusher and a barely-there nude lip.
In love with her latest look? Fans of Frankie's dress can shop it online for £85. A versatile addition to your wardrobe, we can see why the TV star chose it. Thanks to the elegant square neckline, overlapping wrap skirt and waist-cinching tie detail, this standout style is uber flattering and perfect for spring!
MORE: 23 gorgeous celebrity bridesmaid dresses: Pippa Middleton, Frankie Bridge and more
READ: Frankie Bridge inspires fans with sculpted abs during couples' workout
Square Neck Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories
Revered for her fashion choices, when she's not appearing on Loose Women, Frankie loves to post her favourite pieces on Instagram, and she recently sparked a major reaction from her 1.5 million followers.
Sharing a number of glamorous snaps from her latest Nobody's Child haul, fans were particularly taken with Frankie's glossy pink dress, which retails at £75.
VIDEO: Take a rare glimpse inside Frankie Bridge's epic dressing room
Captioning the snaps, she wrote:
"Anybody met a Nobody's Child dress they didn't like…?! Me neither..! For this week's #frankiesfaves … I've teamed up with one of my go-to brands @nobodyschild to pick my faves (obvs)… from their new Spring collection. Obsessed with all their dresses (which are made from sustainable fabrics!) and I know you guys love them too…all pics tagged… links in stories AD #ootd."
Impressed with her new-season choices, one wrote: "Love #frankiesfaves. Hoping to get some dress inspiration for a summer wedding soon!!"
"You make me want to shop all the time," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Absolutely love these posts!! I get so much Inspo, always look amazing."
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.