Frankie Bridge hypnotises fans in slinky psychedelic dress

Talk about making an entrance! Frankie Bridge just returned to the Loose Women panel for Wednesday's episode and her psychedelic dress had fans hypnotised.

Stepping out in a black and white midi from the celebrity-loved label, & Other Stories, the presenter looked seriously chic in her latest high street buy.

Frankie accessorised her & Other Stories dress with gold jewellery

Giving off retro vibes in the swirl-print dress, Frankie polished off her ensemble with gold hooped earrings and heels to match. Styling her highlighted tresses in beachy waves, the mum-of-two rocked her go-to makeup combo – a brown smokey eye complete with honey-hued blusher and a barely-there nude lip.

In love with her latest look? Fans of Frankie's dress can shop it online for £85. A versatile addition to your wardrobe, we can see why the TV star chose it. Thanks to the elegant square neckline, overlapping wrap skirt and waist-cinching tie detail, this standout style is uber flattering and perfect for spring!

Square Neck Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

Revered for her fashion choices, when she's not appearing on Loose Women, Frankie loves to post her favourite pieces on Instagram, and she recently sparked a major reaction from her 1.5 million followers.

Sharing a number of glamorous snaps from her latest Nobody's Child haul, fans were particularly taken with Frankie's glossy pink dress, which retails at £75.

Captioning the snaps, she wrote:

"Anybody met a Nobody's Child dress they didn't like…?! Me neither..! For this week's #frankiesfaves … I've teamed up with one of my go-to brands @nobodyschild to pick my faves (obvs)… from their new Spring collection. Obsessed with all their dresses (which are made from sustainable fabrics!) and I know you guys love them too…all pics tagged… links in stories AD #ootd."

Impressed with her new-season choices, one wrote: "Love #frankiesfaves. Hoping to get some dress inspiration for a summer wedding soon!!"

"You make me want to shop all the time," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Absolutely love these posts!! I get so much Inspo, always look amazing."

