Penelope Cruz stuns on star-studded red carpet in chic pink mini-dress The Spanish star is up for another Oscar this year

Penelope Cruz has been having an incredibly thrilling past few weeks as she participates in the major film awards circuit, and stunned with another one of her outfits.

The actress recently stepped out for the 2022 Oscar Nominees Luncheon in honor of all the nominees for this year's Academy Awards.

The Spanish star looked absolutely chic in her ensemble, which comprised of a pink quilted mini-dress that featured silver buttons and pockets on the side.

The entire outfit gave off a preppy vibe that suited her perfectly, showing off her endless legs, and she completed the look with her hair in a sleek bob.

Penelope shared several pictures from the event on social media, posing alongside Steven Spielberg and Ariana DeBose and even reuniting with her The 355 co-star Jessica Chastain.

Many of her fans raved over her photographs, with even Naomi Campbell dropping a slew of heart emojis and one of her followers writing: "The photo with Javier and you is so beautiful."

Penelope attended the 2022 Oscar Nominees Luncheon looking pretty in pink

Penelope was joined by her husband Javier Bardem, who is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Being the Ricardos.

The previous Oscar-winner will be facing off in the Best Actress category against Kristen Stewart, Jessica, Olivia Colman, and her husband's Being the Ricardos co-star Nicole Kidman.

However, the red carpet glory for Penelope has been endless over the past few months alone, having also stepped out in a jaw-dropping gown for another big event recently.

The actress attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which highlights the best in independent and international cinema, in a textured Chanel burgundy gown with a low back and flowy straps attached by a multi-stone brooch.

She kept the monochrome look going, pairing it with a burgundy micro-bag, also by Chanel, and lipstick of the same hue.

The actress was awarded at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Not only that, she was also honored on the night with the Montecito Award for her stellar work in Pedro Almodovar's Parallel Mothers.



