Penelope Cruz stuns in glamorous gown as she celebrates an incredible career milestone

Penelope Cruz looks unbelievably glamorous for her latest exciting outing. The star wore a jaw-dropping burgundy dress for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which highlights the best in independent and international cinema.

The actress has a busy month ahead, as award season picks up and she celebrates her role in two acclaimed movies, House of Gucci, as well as Parallel Mothers, for which she was nominated for Best Actress in the 2022 Oscars.

The festival's executive director, Roger Durling, considered Penelope's role "the best performance of her career," describing her role in the Pedro Almodóvar movie a "master class in calibration and detailed acting."

For the event, the star wore a textured Chanel burgundy gown with a low back and flowy straps attached by a multi-stone brooch.

She kept the monochrome look going, pairing it with a burgundy micro-bag, also by Chanel, and lipstick of the same hue. The sultry colors were perfectly accentuated with equally dramatic eye make-up and black stiletto heels.

Penelope's performance was further celebrated as she was honored with the Montecito Award at the event.

In Parallel Mothers, the actress plays a single mother named Janis, it follows the story of her and Ana, played by Milena Smit. They are two single women who "meet in a hospital room where they are both going to give birth. One is middle aged and doesn't regret it, while the other is adolescent and scared. The two women form a strong bond with one another as they both confront motherhood."

The film received a whopping nine-minute standing ovation when it premiered at The Venice Film Festival, per Deadline.

Also nominated for Best Actress along with Penelope are Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Kristen Stewart for Spencer, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos.

