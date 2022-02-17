Penelope Cruz is a work of art in white for sensational new photograph The actress is in the running for a Best Actress Oscar

Penelope Cruz is having a ripper of a year so far and to top it off, she shared with fans her latest magazine cover appearance that will certainly make a mark.

The actress found her way onto one of the covers of the coveted Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue along with several other stars like Nicole Kidman, Idris Elba, Kristen Stewart, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Penelope's cover embraced the artistic aspect of her personality by having her lay on top of a painting and pose as a literal work of art.

She rested atop a can of spilt red paint while holding onto a giant paintbrush with her ombre-toned hair falling behind and her shoes, with roses on the heels, laying beside her.

The star wore a white mini dress with a glittered and feathered detail along the chest to add to the whimsical nature of the photograph, which allowed her to show off her lean and toned legs.

She posted the cover on her social media and fans instantly took to the comments to flood it with heart and flame emojis, with many simply using the word "beautiful" to describe it.

Penelope posed as an art piece for the Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue

One wrote: "This is so cool," with another saying: "HAIR TO TOES AMAZING," and a third commenting on the theme of the painting behind her and adding: "Beautiful goddess."

Penelope is currently riding on the wave of her Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her movie Parallel Mothers.

The nod marks her fourth, having been acknowledged before for Volver, Nine, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, for which she won Best Supporting Actress.

The Spanish star will be facing off in the Best Actress category against Kristen, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, and her husband Javier Bardem's Being the Ricardos co-star Nicole.

She and Javier even made a recent appearance at the Goya Cinema Awards 2022, along with her Parallel Mothers director Pedro Almodovar, and both looked as spectacular as could be.

Penelope and Javier attended the Goya Cinema Awards 2022

Penelope mesmerized in a lavender Chanel ball gown with floral detailing and minimal silver jewelry, while Javier stood beside her in a smart suit.

