Penelope Cruz is a show-stopper in chic purple mini-dress for special red carpet

Penelope Cruz has had a big few months, and it keeps getting bigger for her as she took to a very special red carpet in quite the stunner of an ensemble.

The actress walked the carpet for the press call for her latest movie, Official Competition opposite Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez.

She attended the special event in a chic purple Chanel mini-dress that featured logos embroidered all over and black inlays and several pockets.

Penelope paired the look with a simple black bag and a sleek bob as she let her outfit show off her style sensibilities, and also her very toned legs.

The Oscar-winning actress shared pictures of her night on social media and fans quickly took to the comments to support her with flame and heart emojis galore, as well as exclamations of "beautiful" and "stunning."

That wasn't the only look that Penelope brought out for her film's release, though, as she wore another eye-catching ensemble for the premiere.

Penelope wowed in a chic purple mini-dress for the Official Competition press call

The Spanish star brought a whole other level of playful elegance in an intricately designed black and white Chanel gown with an almost graphic art pattern.

The outfit even featured a surprise slit near the front that allowed for one of her legs to peek out, and she styled her hair with a bump and bangs.

Official Competition marks her second big release in the past few months after Pedro Almodovar's Parallel Mothers, which netted her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

The nod marks her fourth, having been acknowledged before for Volver, Nine, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, for which she won Best Supporting Actress.

The actress donned another eye-catching outfit for the film's premiere

Penelope will be facing off in the highly contested category this March against Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, and her husband Javier Bardem's Being the Ricardos co-star Nicole Kidman.

