Penelope Cruz dons lavender ball gown for special event that'll take your breath away

Penelope Cruz is not one to shy away from delivering jaw-dropping fashion moments, and her latest red carpet appearance left fans completely stunned.

The actress appeared at the Goya Cinema Awards 2022 in a beautiful Chanel ensemble, consisting of a lavender ball gown that made her look like a princess.

The outfit featured a dramatic skirt that hit just above the floor and was lined throughout with floral detailing, with her hair styled straight and silver earrings.

Penelope certainly looked a vision as she walked the red carpet in the gown, hand-in-hand with her husband Javier Bardem, dressed in a smart black suit.

She shared several pictures of herself from the night on her Instagram, and fans reacted by immediately inundating the comments section with heart emojis as one wrote: "Gorgeous beauty." Another added: "So beautiful," with many simply comparing her to a princess.

Penelope also shared photographs of herself on-stage at the ceremony with director and mentor Pedro Almodovar, who she recently paid tribute to after receiving an Oscar nomination for her role in his film Parallel Mothers.

Penelope walked the Goya Awards carpet in a show-stopping ball gown

She happily posed alongside him for a pair of selfies she posted, writing: "I'm eternally grateful to Pedro Almodóvar for his direction, his unique vision, his incredible talent and for trusting me once again.

"My experience working with him and the cast of PARALLEL MOTHERS was nothing short of extraordinary, and to be recognized for a film that is so close to my heart is truly special for me. What an honor to be nominated alongside this phenomenal group of actresses!"

Penelope concluded with: "And thank you, Pedro!!! I will never be able to thank you enough!"

The Spanish star will be facing off in the Best Actress category against Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, and her husband's Being the Ricardos co-star Nicole Kidman.

The actress recently paid tribute to director and mentor Pedro Almodovar

Penelope's nomination marks her fourth, having been nominated before for Volver, Nine, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, for which she won Best Supporting Actress.



