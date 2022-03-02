Penelope Cruz steals the show in jaw-dropping pink ensemble The Murder on the Orient Express star looked amazing!

Penelope Cruz is one glamorous lady, and on Wednesday she absolutely sizzled in an all-in-one pink outfit that even encapsulated the star's feet.

The Murder on the Orient Express star looked sensational as she posed on the cover of W Magazine in the bodysuit that clung to her skin. The actress posed in one glamorous location in the pink item that covered her body from her neck all the way down to her feet, with her legs being a lighter shade of pink than the rest of her body. Her head poked out right at the top, but still commanded attention with a striking red flower.

Penelope resembled a doll with her look and eye-catching makeup, which featured some bold red lipstick.

"Thank you @wmag," she simply wrote. "#pedroalmodóvar #parallelmothers #madresparalelas."

Her followers, both famous and not, were rendered speechless by the daring look and the yposted strings of heart and raised hand emojis.

Some were able to post simple comments, as one said: "Love it," and a second added: "I loved it, spectacular Penelope," while a third posted: "Boom."

Penelope stole the show in her amazing look

The star was appearing on the cover of the magazine's Director's Issue as she fronted her latest film, Parallel Mothers, which was directed by legendary Spanish director Pedro Almodovar.

The film was overwhelming positively received, and earned Penelope her fourth Oscar nomination, and her second for Best Actress.

Last month, the star drove fans wild when she walked the red carpet in a show-stopping gown to mark the release of another film, Official Competition.

She attended the special event in a chic purple Chanel mini-dress that featured logos embroidered all over and black inlays and several pockets.

The star worked on her latest film with close friend Pedro Almodovar

Penelope paired the look with a simple black bag and a sleek bob as she let her outfit show off her style sensibilities, and also her very toned legs.

The Oscar-winning actress shared pictures of her night on social media and fans quickly took to the comments to support her with flame and heart emojis galore, as well as exclamations of "beautiful" and "stunning."

That wasn't the only look that Penelope brought out for her film's release, though, as she wore another eye-catching ensemble for the premiere.

The Spanish star brought a whole other level of playful elegance in an intricately designed black and white Chanel gown with an almost graphic art pattern.

