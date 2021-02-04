We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Kloots looked pretty in pink on Wednesday's The Talk, wearing a flirty embroidered mini dress by Rebecca Taylor.

The TV star displayed her endless legs in the 'Dot Embroidered Dress', which is currently on sale, reduced from $495 to just $148.43 – that's a whopping 70 per cent off!

Amanda looked gorgeous in the frilly number, which she teamed with grey heels by Schutz. The dress features a ruched round collar, keyhole front, flutter cap sleeves, tiered ruffled hem and a dot-embroidered overlay – divine!

Sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram Stories, Amanda posed in her dressing room, captioning the snap: "Today on @TheTalkCBS Virgo Mortensen is our guest and of course we are bringing you hot topics."

Her next photo saw her posing on stage while sat in a chair, crediting her outfit she simply tagged "@rebeccataylorNYC" and "@schutz shoes".

Amanda looked gorgeous in her Rebecca Taylor dress

Amanda accessorised her ensemble with pretty pink lips and rosy blush, while she wore her fresh new hair extensions in a half-up, half-down style with pulled out loose pieces to frame her face.

Earlier this week, Amanda shared the results of her "hair refresh" on her Instagram Stories, revealing she had a brand new set of hair extensions put in and a fresh cut and colour while she was at it.

Amanda's dress is now on sale

Posting a Boomerang, Amanda playfully lifted her hair up and down to show off her slightly lighter blonde locks, which were styled in loose waves and fell below her shoulders.

Rebecca Taylor Dot Embroidered Dress, $148.43, Bloomingdales

Captioning her glam squad, extension expert Violet Teriti, stylist Chandlar Vandersteen and colourist Matt Rez, Amanda wrote: "Hair refresh by the one and only @chaviv_hair. Styled by @madebychanvan."

Last month, Amanda posted a selfie on Instagram to debut her extra-long hair extensions, finishing off her look with smokey eye makeup, a black sleeveless top and layered gold necklaces that featured the letter 'E' - a nod to her son, Elvis.

