Alex Scott shimmers in incredible cut-out gown on BAFTAs red carpet She looks amazing!

Alex Scott looked effortlessly chic in a gorgeous dusty pink gown as she walked the red carpet at the 2022 BAFTAs.

MORE: 14 best-dressed stars at the 2022 BAFTAs: Salma Hayek, Rebel Wilson & more

The TV presenter and football pundit made an appearance at the Royal Albert Hall ahead of the ceremony which will celebrate the best in film from the past 12 months.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott stuns in leather leggings on New York trip

Alex, 37, wore her hair in loose waves to complement the classic dress, which had long sleeves and cut out detail on the bodice, as well as a bold yet elegant thigh-high split, with a neutral, chic makeup look.

The star finished off the look with some embellished court shoes – perfect for the glamorous occasion.

Ahead of walking the red carpet, Alex was busy prepping and couldn't resist sharing her getting ready process with her Instagram followers. Posting on her Stories, the footballer shared a video of her and her team relaxing at the luxurious Ham Yard Hotel as she's poured a glass of champagne – clearly getting ready in style!

MORE: Everything you need to know about BAFTAs 2022: date, nominees and how to watch

MORE: Exclusive: Anita Rani reveals Dominic West 'waited ages' for Downton Abbey role

Alex Scott looked amazing at the BAFTAs

A follow-up video saw a table full of makeup as she prepared to get glammed up for the event, before taking a selfie video of her in a chair getting her hair done.

Alex will be joined by plenty of other well-known faces attending the A-List ceremony in London on Sunday evening. Other stars who have walked the red carpet looking stunning include Salma Hayek, Naomi Campbell, Daisy Ridley and Florence Pugh.

Meanwhile, actors such as Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana DeBose are up for some of the most coveted gongs. Many brilliant films from the past 12 months that are going head to head including Sir Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog and cinema blockbuster Dune.

The event will be broadcast on BBC One from 7pm and will be hosted by actress and comedian Rebel Wilson.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.