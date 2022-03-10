Alex Scott stuns in form-fitting leather leggings on New York trip The former football star is soon to become an author

Alex Scott dazzled her followers on Wednesday after sharing a stunning snap in leather leggings while on a trip to New York.

The British presenter took to her Instagram Stories to show her 1.4 million followers the chic black leather leggings and vibrant oversized yellow jacket she was sporting whilst standing in the middle of Times Square. We couldn't be more jealous!

Alex Scott enjoying the delights of Times Square in New York

Alex has truly treated her friends and fans by documenting the exciting trip, including some footage on Wednesday that showed it was snowing in the Big Apple.

Other snaps the former Strictly star has showcased include stunning scenes of her standing in the middle of Central Park in a trendy all-black outfit, as well as indulging in some shopping. Fans saw the 37-year-old purchase an impressive four pairs of Nike shoes as well as a large pile of clothes.

Alex Scott buying Nike shoes in New York

The well-deserved trip comes at a perfect time for the former footballer as she has been working hard preparing for the release of her brand-new book, How (not) to be Strong, and expressed her joy on the way to New York at the prospect that her novel will soon be in book shops.

Alex Scott celebrating International Women's Day on her Instagram

Whilst abroad, Alex took to her Instagram to celebrate other "hardworking" women in a beautiful post for International Women's Day, and fans could not get enough. In the picture, Alex looks amazing in a beige belted shacket. Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Work Mode on #iwd Happy international woman's day to all the amazing, inspiring, hardworking women…may you shine today tomorrow and always."

Fans flocked to comment, one wrote: "Beautiful as always, Alex", another wrote: "You look amazing" other fans simply commented with countless heart and applauding emojis in support of the inspiring post. Another fan wrote: "stunning." We can wait for even more New York updates from the star!

