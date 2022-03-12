Helen George stuns in sequin mini dress alongside Jack Ashton at BAFTA Gala Dinner

Helen George looked world's away from her Call the Midwife character when she turned up the glam at the BAFTA Gala Dinner on Friday night.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about BAFTAs 2022: date, nominees and how to watch

The 37-year-old put on a stunning display in a blue sequin mini dress with feathered sleeves as she enjoyed an evening out with her partner Jack Ashton. Helen's dress skimmed over her figure and featured an exaggerated collar and a cheeky, plunging cut-out from her neck to her chest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen George shares impressive beauty secret

The actress added a dramatic smokey eye and wore her blonde locks in soft waves with her fringe parted in the middle. Letting her fabulous frock do all the talking, Helen opted against wearing any accessories apart from a metallic clutch and added height to her petite frame in a pair of strappy silver heels.

Helen and Jack – who looked smart in a black tux – put on a cosy display as they made their way into the event The Londoner Hotel - ahead of Sunday's BAFTAs ceremony – holding hands on the orange carpet while smiling for the cameras.

MORE: Helen George looks angelic in chic collared midi dress during intimate night out

MORE: Helen George shares stunning new post after responding to Call the Midwife criticism

Helen and her former Call the Midwife co-star have been together since meeting during filming of the BBC series in South Africa in 2016; they now live together with their two daughters, Wren Ivy, four, and Lark, four months, in the East End.

Helen looked gorgeous in her sequin mini dress

Last year, Helen opened up about her romance with Jack during a candid chat with Daily Mail's You Magazine. The actress - who plays nurse Trixie Franklin - confessed being in the same industry as her beau (who played Reverend Tom Hereward) helps their relationship.

"It's not like you have time to have hobbies at the weekends," she explained. "You're on set for a long time every day and you don't get to see many other people.

"We are like-minded people who understand the industry, the career and the long hours." Prior to their romance, Helen was married to fellow actor Oliver Boot.

The stylish couple share two children

The former couple parted ways in 2015 - the news of their split came out when Helen reached the quarterfinals on Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

Speaking about being in the limelight at that moment, Helen admitted: "I was so naive that I thought no one would be interested in me, so that was a shock. I soon realised I didn't want all that celebrity stuff."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.