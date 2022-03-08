Alex Scott rocks fitted leggings as she hits Central Park in New York Giving us travel envy!

There is no denying that Alex Scott loves travelling. She rang in the New Year in the Maldives, enjoyed a relaxing wellness week in Portugal in mid-January, and is now a tourist in the Big Apple!

The sports presenter loves to keep her followers updated with her adventures, and on Monday she did just that as she revealed she was flying out of the UK – keeping her destination a secret.

Once she landed in New York, the former Strictly Come Dancing star wasted no time in sightseeing and shared a clip showing her walking around Manhattan to Alicia Keys' epic song, Empire State of Mind.

The 37-year-old also shared a picture of her posing in the middle of Central Park. In the snap, the former footballer can be seen wearing an all-black look, consisting of fitted black leggings, a Nike jumper, and a long black coat.

The star looked chic as she posed for a picture in Central Park

The star completed her look with a pair of Nike trainers worn with tube socks pulled up high and a black cap.

Whilst it's unsure if Alex is in New York for business or pleasure, one thing is certain, her career is going from strength to strength.

The BBC star recently expressed her shock at realising that her book, which is out later this year, will be sold at bookstores across the country and even at airports.

Alex shared her realisation whilst waiting to board her flight to America, and shared it in her Stories.

The star is currently writing her first book, which will be out later this year

Her first book, an autobiography titled How (Not) To Be Strong, will be released on 29 September.

Speaking of her new project, the star told her followers last month: "Ok soooooooo…. I can't believe this is even a thing BUT I'm writing a book!!! Argggggggg.. ASIF!!! I'm actually going to be a @penguinukbooks author!"

She continued: "I just want to say you have all been so supportive of my journey from football to presenting, Bear Grylls, Strictly and more. I feel the time is right, I want to share more about my life and what's shaped me. I've always shown a strong side, but I'm ready to lower that protective shield.

"Life has taught me showing vulnerability and not hiding flaws can be the bravest thing you can do."