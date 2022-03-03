We're always envious of Alex Scott's fashion, and she showed just why that is on Thursday as she strutted in style in a gorgeous coat.

The figure-hugging red-hot item flowed behind her as she exited a trailer and headed towards a set, all while being filmed by her close friend, stylist Jay Birmingham. Jay complimented his friend as she strolled away. "She's ready, she's ready," he said, asking: "How are you feeling? First day, first shoot. You look beautiful!" Alex quickly responded: "Thank you, mum would be proud," before giggling.

The star also revealed it would be her "first games" and she later shared a photo of herself in what appeared to be a stadium with a running track. How exciting!

Her flawless ensemble couldn't have been more different than what she wore out to the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party on Tuesday night.

The sports presenter dazzled photographers and fellow attendees with her stunning black satin dress, which featured a daring high slit and V-neck.

The star continues to be a style icon

The 37-year-old complemented the stunning gown with a black manicure and a black Yves Saint Laurent clutch.

Her hair was worn in loose curls and was perfectly put together by Jay, who accompanied Alex as her date on the night.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star mingled with many stars at the event, including Michelle Keegan, who looked stunning in a see-through skirt, Kara Tointon, Emily Atack, who proudly showcased her pink hairdo, and Laura Whitmore.

It's been an incredible start to the year for Alex, who revealed in January she was releasing her first book, titled How (Not) To Be Strong.

The presenter always has the best looks

Speaking of her new project, the star told her followers: "Ok soooooooo…. I can't believe this is even a thing BUT I'm writing a book!!! Argggggggg.. ASIF!!! I'm actually going to be a @penguinukbooks author!"

She continued: "I just want to say you have all been so supportive of my journey from football to presenting, Bear Grylls, Strictly and more. I feel the time is right, I want to share more about my life and what's shaped me. I've always shown a strong side, but I'm ready to lower that protective shield.

"Life has taught me showing vulnerability and not hiding flaws can be the bravest thing you can do."

