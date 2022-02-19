Shania Twain highlights trim figure in stomach-baring top and wild pants The country superstar is currently in Las Vegas

Shania Twain has been wowing audiences with her incredible stage outfits during her Las Vegas residency – and her latest is no different.

The country superstar has several costume changes throughout the show, ranging from elaborate dresses to bedazzled bodysuits. But even when she's strutting across the stage in a simpler look, she still looks incredible.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday night to reshare some fan footage of her latest show, Shania stunned in a chic all-black outfit that consisted of a furry top that exposed her stomach and trim waist.

Shania's figure looked phenomenal as she banged on a drum while singing into a microphone. Adding some pizzazz to her look, she teamed her top with a pair of eye-catching pants that dramatically flared out from her knees and featured several pleats, taking her outfit up a gear.

Shania kicked off the next leg of her Las Vegas residency last week and shared a clip on Instagram of herself wearing a stunning sheer bodysuit that showed off her incredible figure to mark the occasion.

Shania looked gorgeous in her chic outfit

"Man! Now that was a [expletive] start to this run of shows! #LetsGoVegas," she captioned the post, which showed her backstage with her dancers as they celebrated the successful performance. The male dancers all wore open white shirts while Shania rocked a black sequin bodysuit and matching gloves.

Although she has enjoyed global fame as a successful country singer, Shania sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

Shania is back on stage in Las Vegas

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realized she had made it, which was after her album, The Woman In Me, was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album, quickly being topped by the success of follow-ups Come On Over and Up.

