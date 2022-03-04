Shania Twain highlights incredible figure in daring bodysuit

Shania Twain celebrated her hit Apple Music radio show "going global" by sharing a stunning photo of herself displaying her flawless figure.

MORE: Shania Twain highlights trim figure in stomach-baring top and wild pants

The country superstar looked gorgeous in a throwback snap posted on Instagram, highlighting her trim waist in a sparkly sheer bodysuit with a built-in feathered crop top across her bust. Teaming the look with a pair of high-waisted black pants, Shania's toned stomach was clear to see.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain wows in sheer bodysuit and thigh-high boots

The photo appears to have been taken some time ago as Shaina is sporting jaw-length, bright blonde locks instead of the brunette hew with honey highlights she rocked last week during her Las Vegas residency.

Captioning the image, the 56-year-old wrote: "Buckle up, we're going global on the latest episode of #HomeNowRadio. I'm spinning records by my favorite border transcending artists, from @bts.bighitofficial to @andreabocelliofficial! Listen now, only on @applemusis."

MORE: Shania Twain reveals her rarely seen son is following in her footsteps

MORE: Shania Twain looks almost unrecognizable with a perm and bangs in must-see throwback photo

As usual, fans were blown away by Shania's age-defying appearance, with many calling her "beautiful", while others were lost for words and simply commented with flame and red heart emojis.

Shania looks amazing in her sparkly bodysuit

Shania is no stranger to serving up stunning looks, and she has revealed in the past that her diet plays a part in keeping her looking younger than her years.

The star maintains a healthy lifestyle, including a protein-based diet that features loads of vegetables and no meat – she once credited her vegetarian eating habits as her anti-aging secret.

Shania looks better than ever!

"I stick to a mixture of real raw, whole-food items, every day. I make sure I'm eating greens every day, and nuts, and food that's not processed. I do that every day," she previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"If you end up eating bread and rice and pasta to satisfy yourself, then you're probably not necessarily eating healthier. You might be sparing yourself some of the downsides of eating meat. But you're not necessarily benefiting yourself by eating the starch," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.