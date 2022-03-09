Shania Twain displays incredible vocal chops and daring style in throwback performance The You're Still the One singer has quite the storied career

Shania Twain has made a name for herself as not only one of country music's most dynamite and consistent performers, but also one of its most fashionable.

And it's clear to see that an eye for fashion was present in her early days as well, evidenced by her latest upload to social media, throwing it way back.

The country star took to Instagram to share a performance clip from 1998 where she sang Man! I Feel Like a Woman for the Party in the Park concert series.

In the clip, she seemed as excited as ever to be there as she whooped for the crowd, energetically moving around in quite the daring look.

Shania wore a see-through netted, shimmery white shirt with a black bra underneath, pairing it with black pants and had her hair down bouncing with her.

Shania shared a performance clip of hers from a 1998 concert

She revealed that the full performance was now available to watch on YouTube, captioning her post: "From 1998 to 2022 - Let's go girls!!! Enjoy a throwback performance of Man! I Feel Like A Woman! from @princestrust's Party in the Park gig on YouTube now."

Fans reacted to the video with enthusiasm as they dropped scores of flame and heart emojis while leaving comments like: "Get a load of you.. you were on fire," and: "THE QUEEN."

The singer's performance chops have clearly carried over into the 2020s as well as she continues to be as energetic as ever.

Her legions of fans were thrilled by her return to the stage for her Let's Go Las Vegas residency last year, which she just completed another leg of in February.

The singer is making just as many waves on the Vegas stage

The series of shows being held at the Zappos Theater featuring a medley of several of her greatest hits and even surprise appearances by fellow musicians like Chris Martin is due to return for another go-round in June.



