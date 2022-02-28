Shania Twain has served up yet another stunning look on Instagram.

The 56-year-old country singer completely defied her years in her latest age-defying post, in which she rocked a tiny feathered dress and statement cowboy boots.

The snapshot was captured while Shania was on stage, performing at Zappos Theater in Las Vegas.

She wrote: "Aaaaand we're outta here! Thank you to everyone who came to this run of shows and to @zappostheater @phvegas. I'm already counting down the days until we're back in June! #LetsGoVegas⁠ Photo: @adrianbretscher."

Shania looks incredible in her latest post

Fans were quick to reach out to Shania as she temporarily wrapped up her residency. "Thank you for a great show last Wednesday Shania! We travelled from the UK to see you and it was so worth it!! I've seen you twice before. In Birmingham around 2004 and Belfast in 2018 … you'll always be my favourite female artist xx," one enthused.

A second shared: "Last night was the best night of my life!! Thanks Shania! I'm from Melbourne and booked tickets months ago when borders were closed having no idea if I'd make it. But I did! Thanks!"

The 56-year-old looks better than ever!

A huge number of followers also rushed to compliment Shania on her show-stopping look. The star maintains a healthy lifestyle, including a protein-based diet that features loads of vegetables and no meat – she once credited her vegetarian eating habits as her anti-ageing secret.

"I stick to a mixture of real raw, whole-food items, every day. I make sure I'm eating greens every day, and nuts, and food that's not processed. I do that every day," she previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Shania follows a vegetarian diet

"If you end up eating bread and rice and pasta to satisfy yourself, then you're probably not necessarily eating healthier. You might be sparing yourself some of the downsides of eating meat. But you're not necessarily benefiting yourself by eating the starch," she added.

