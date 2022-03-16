Amanda Holden nails casual chic in the jean trend of the season The seventies and sixties are in full swing!

Amanda Holden rocked a pair of high-waisted super flared jeans in an Instagram post ahead of presenting at the Heart Breakfast studios on Wednesday morning.

READ: Amanda Holden poses up a storm in slinky faux-leather trousers

The 51-year-old’s jeans are giving us major seventies vibes. In the clip posted on her Instagram Stories, Amanda can be seen sashaying back and forth to show off the mid-blue jeans by Maje Paris. Keeping with the fun vibes, Amanda dressed up the jeans with a cropped cream Bouclé knit jacket by ME+EM which featured frilled cuffs, soft raw edges and is finished with pearl buttons – we love!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in musketeer World Book Day costume

The uber flattering retro jeans are already making waves in 2022 and Amanda successfully rocked the look with sky high heels.

Amanda is right on trend

On Friday the Britain's Got Talent judge kicked off her swinging sixties and seventies style looks with a hilarious video of her and Heart Breakfast presenter Ashley Roberts boogying to Stayin Alive by the Bee Gees while wearing a classic retro style dress as crew members doused them with bubbles! Amanda still looked so stylish that one fan commented: "Amanda looks very Nancy Sinatra - both look beautiful and always make me smile."

Ashley and Amanda' retro fun

Amanda's outfits can be as daring as they are fun. For her birthday party back in February, Amanda wore a plunging black diamante trouser suit by Nadine Merabi.

PHOTOS: Amanda Holden looks unreal in sparkly bra and suit for birthday fun

Cheekily referencing the matching bralette that we saw peeking out from under the blazer, Amanda captioned a photo of the look on Instagram: "Pushing 51 into a 2 week celebration with my ‘girls’" - tens of thousands of fans rushed to praise her daring fashion choice.

Amanda's celebrity pals loved the hot look and showered her post with approving fire emojis! Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daley, Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts, TV chef Lisa Faulkner and even comedian Alan Carr were among the fans who adored the striking vampy makeover.

Amanda never hesitates to shake up her wardrobe and she recently swapped out her huge marquise diamond engagement ring set on a sparkling pavé band from husband Chris Hughes.

The major accessory switch was for a very good cause though, the new £5k bright yellow sapphire, flanked by classic blue sapphires which Amanda has been wearing recently is a poignant nod to the colours of the Ukrainian flag. And Amanda has revealed that she intends to give it away!

Taking to her Instagram stories Amanda announced: "To win this beautiful @ntinga_jewellery sapphire Ukraine tribute ring and raise money for @britishredcross simply donate via the link," she wrote, before sharing a link to a Just Giving page.

Looking spectacular for a good cause? Amanda's got it.

DONATE: What can you do to help Ukraine?

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.