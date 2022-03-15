Amanda Holden poses up a storm in slinky faux-leather trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden, 51, posed up a storm in the Heart Breakfast studios on Tuesday, rocking a pair of high-waisted faux leather trousers and chic monochrome cardigan as she joined co-host Ashely Roberts to present their radio breakfast show.

Looking glamorous as ever, Amanda took to Instagram to strut her way into the week, showcasing her curve-hugging, leather look flares. The star's trousers are from one of her favourite brands Safiyaa, a brand that claims to be on a mission to make women feel "strong, confident and empowered" with its collections.

Amanda certainly brought the confidence with her latest look, pairing her dramatic flares with a houndstooth cardigan from Holland Cooper.

Complete with gold buttons and deep ribbed waistline, we're loving this elevated take on a 60's classic - the perfect cardigan to effortlessly transition from day, to night.

Amanda soaked up the spring sunshine in her latest Instagram post

In true Amanda glam, the mother-of-two rocked a bouncy blow-dry, teasing her honey blonde locks into a sweeping side part. The star sported her usual glowy makeup look, complete with lots of bronzer and a glossy nude lip.

If you're loving Amanda's latest look as much as we do, you're in luck. Faux leather is the perfect wardrobe staple to help you transition from winter to spring, and the hight street is packed with stylish lookalikes.

Amanda's Safiyaa flares retail for £695, but ASOS are selling a similar pair for just £25.99, so you can emulate the star's effortless sense of style, for less.

Safiyaa Faux Leather Flared Pants, £695, Net-a-Porter

Flare trouser in PU in black, £25, ASOS

It's not the first time this month the Britain's Got Talent judge has delighted fans with her enviable wardrobe. Last week, the radio host stunned fans wearing a silky satin dress that fused wedding guest glam and saint-like romance.

The mother-of-two posted two clips of the Pretty Lavish dress, that featured long billowing sleeves, high neck details and midi-length skirt in a pearlescent blue satin.

The form-fitting skirt was complemented by a loosely fitting bodice, creating the perfect balance between sultry and sophisticated. We're a fan!

