Amanda Holden wows in slinky angelic dress

The Heart Radio host looked divine

Amanda Holden has once again delighted fans with another dreamy dress look. The 51-year-old stunned fans wearing a silky satin dress that fused wedding guest glam and saint-like romance. Taking to social media to share the look, Amanda looked ever so elegant as usual.

The mother-of-two posted two clips of the Pretty Lavish dress, that featured long billowing sleeves, high neck details and midi length skirt in a pearlescent blue satin. The form-fitting skirt was complemented by a loosely fitting bodice, creating the perfect balance between sultry and sophisticated.

Amanda paired the look with some matching blue point-toe heels and wore her straightened blonde hair down straight. A pop of electric blue in her pristinely manicured nails added another blue tone to the outfit's colour palette.

A camera-ready makeup look was the choice of preference for Amanda, including a rose pink lip, defined brow and bronzed glow.

Amanda looked beautiful in the dress

Planning the ideal outfit for an upcoming wedding, evening party or work event? A dress like Amanda's would tick all your boxes. Unfortunately, this particular Pretty Lavish number is out of stock, but the brand has a similar dress in a gorgeous soft sky-blue hue.

Pale Blue Pleated Dress, £62, Pretty Lavish

Featuring a draped cowl neck that will flatter anyone, this dress is a more versatile option and can be worn all year round, for day parties in the summer sun or winter nights out with the girls.

Cobalt Satin Midi Dress, £42, ASOS Design

If satin is what you are after, ASOS is stocking a romantic midi dress in cobalt blue that can be dressed down for days out or dressed up with heels and a clutch bag for evening dos.

Earlier this week, Amanda took a trip down memory lane, sharing a beautiful snap of her in a bridal dress in an International Women's Day montage post.

