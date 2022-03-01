Amanda Holden turns up the heat in red hot dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nobody does glamorous quite like Amanda Holden. The 51-year-old star looked sizzling to present her show on Heart Breakfast on Tuesday - thrilling fans in a red hot outfit.

Taking to Instagram to share her latest look, the mother-of-two styled a stunning button-down cardigan with matching skirt from Warehouse. Complete with ribbed design and sleek colour-block print, Amanda's red look gave us serious Carrie Bradshaw vibes. In true Holden fashion, the Britain's Got Talent judge showed off her flirty co-ord by reclining on a table at the Heart studios - simply stunning!

Of course, no outfit is complete for Amanda without a pair of heels. The star opted for red pointed-toe heels to amp up the glamour of her romantic ensemble.

The BGT star styled her honey blonde hair in voluminous curls, adding a bronze eyeshadow, rosy blush and nude lip to finish her look.

Amanda's cardigan retails for just £44, while her skirt is £55.20 on Warehouse's website, having both landed in the new season sale. Team the fit with chunky biker boots for a chic daytime look, or amp up the glamour with strappy heels.

It's not the first time we've swooned over Amanda's wardrobe. The presenter shared some photos alongside co-host Simon Cowell at his son Eric's eighth birthday this week, wearing a sweet white shirt with pleat and pearl detailing and three-quarter length sleeves. Amanda teamed the shirt with a pair of skinny jeans and sunglasses, assembling a timeless outfit.

Wearing her honey blonde tresses down and opting for natural makeup, Amanda beamed into the camera as she gifted Simon a very special present – some stabilisers following his recent e-bike accident.

Thankfully, she later confirmed that he loved the gift. The star posted the stories to her 1.8 million followers alongside the caption: "I bought @simoncowell some stabilisers. He loved them," with a laughing emoji and bicycle emoji.

She then proceeded to share more snaps of the event, including photos with Simon's fiancée socialite Lauren Silverman and Alesha Dixon.

