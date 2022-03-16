Gwen Stefani stuns in leg-lengthening shorts and fishnet tights

Gwen Stefani finally arrived at RodeoHouston on Tuesday after a two-and-a-half-year delay, and she did not disappoint with her incredible stage outfit.

The 52-year-old – who was due to perform pre-pandemic – dressed for the occasion in a cowgirl-inspired ensemble, which consisted of an incredible white shirt with gold, sparkly fringing across the chest, and embroidered motifs.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani looks unreal in jaw-dropping rodeo outfit

In typical Gwen style, she added her own flair to the outfit with a pair of matching, ripped shorts, fishnet tights, and white cowboy boots, alongside her trademark bold red lips and winged eyeliner.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Gwen revealed that the Jeremy Scott designed outfit was made for her previous Las Vegas residency, but as she didn't get a chance to wear it then, she brought it back for her trip to Houston, Texas.

She explained to RodeoHouston Unplugged hosts Mark and Jay O'Shea: "I just did Vegas for two years and in the fifth part of the show I go into a costume sort of like this – in the show, I'm talking about how I fell in love with Blake [Shelton] and it was this joyous time in my life.

Gwen looked amazing in her outfit

"So, this [outfit] was actually part of that costume, I had two made and this is a different variation on that one, but I never wore it, so I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's perfect for the rodeo', so then I just made some shorts – the shorts are new."

Gwen's performance certainly appears to have been worth the wait as fans couldn't praise her enough for putting on an "amazing" show.

"The best!!!!! She was amazing! Maybe my favorite rodeo so far," exclaimed one fan. A second said: " The best rodeo performer EVER!" A third added: "Freaking AmazeBalls!!!! I sang and danced the whole time!!!! Thank you Thank you Thank you!!!!!"

