Gwen Stefani's outfit turns heads as she marks exciting countdown The singer put on a daring display

Gwen Stefani pulled out all the stops for her latest Instagram post, as fans branded her look "perfect".

The No Doubt singer was excitedly counting down the days until the Houston Rodeo and did so in an outfit which won't be easy to forget.

Gwen dazzled in a sheer top and black bra which she teamed with the most fabulous pair of pants.

The mom-of-three wowed in checked, metallic trousers in gold and black and wore her platinum blonde locks pulled back in a high, braided ponytail.

She shared several images in the same outfit and wrote: "U guys I can’t wait for houston rodeo on tuesday !! for now, here are some pics from superbowl fest."

Her outfit was just one of many which she wore for the Super Bowl music festival in February where she headlined with her husband Blake Shelton.

Gwen's fans loved her look

Gwen's series of sensational costumes, teamed with her high-energy performances were a sure-fire hit with fans who also loved her and Blake's onstage dynamic.

During the show, Gwen teased Blake about how she would "slice him" and that he would struggle to perform after her hour-long set: "Poor Blake having to go after me, but it's my job to get you [the crowd] fired up tonight."

Gwen is no stranger to edgy outfits

The country music star admitted after his first song that he was feeling the pressure, joking: "Who decided to put me on after Gwen Stefani? The rest of the show will suck after what we just had."

He later called on the crowd to sing along, quipping that he didn’t want to see headlines the next day reading 'Gwen Stefani steals the show'.

"I don’t want to make it a competition but I’m getting my ass kicked up here," he laughed at the time.

