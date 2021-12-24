Gwen Stefani looks sensational in black sheer dress during festive appearance She looks amazing!

Gwen Stefani always knows how to turn a look and she really upped her fashion game during a recent festive appearance in a black sheer dress.

The star was singing one of her hit Christmas songs Christmas Eve and although she was clearly in the festive mood, the gorgeous flowing dress had a touch of gothiness to it. The large black number featured a plunging neckline with a sheer design on the bottom section with some skin-color lining, creating a nude illusion. The lower section also featured some eye-catching designs in a swirling pattern.

In the caption, she simply wrote: "Last up on #LiveFromTheOrangeGrove – 'Christmas Eve' thx so much for tuning in to all of these performances, they were so special!! Watch em all, links in bio, gxmas."

And fans immediately fell in love with her striking look, as one enthused: "The dress is gorgeous," while another added: "Dress is in point," and a third commented: "Seriously your dress! You get to wear the most amazing things! So lucky to have moments to do this."

A fourth enthusiastic follower lost their mind at the clip that showed Gwen singing, as they said: "DAMNNNNNNN GIRL LET ME PICK MY JAW UP OFF THE FLOOR!"

Gwen looked flawless in the dress

Many others were just left speechless by her show-stopping look and simply posted heart and flame emojis in the comments.

Gwen has plenty of other festive looks in her wardrobe and earlier this week she stunned fans with a bit of a risqué Mrs Claus dress.

The Voice star donned a pair of black, thigh-high latex boots with a strapless red sparkling mini dress with white fur trim for a naughty spin on the classic character.

Gwen had some stunning Christmas looks

Gwen added her trademark bold rep lip and soft smokey eye and accessorized with a waist-cinching black belt, a pearl choker, and blonde locks that cascaded down to her hips.

The Hollaback Girl songstress also walked her makeshift runway in a variety of onesies, ranging from Father Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, and a cheeky reindeer, adding red latex boots with chain detailing and a bright pink wig.

Another look saw her dressed as an elf, rocking a green dress with red and green striped tights and a chic blonde shoulder-length wig with blunt bangs.

