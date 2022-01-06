Gwen Stefani commands attention in thigh-high boots and tiny shorts The Voice star shared an exciting announcement with fans

Gwen Stefani certainly knows how to make an announcement! The No Doubt singer had fans falling over themselves when she shared some good news while rocking a head-turning outfit.

The 52-year-old looked sensational wearing a pair of thigh-high suede boots, fishnet tights, tiny denim shorts, and a lacy bra to plug an upcoming performance at the Rodeo Houston that had her followers giddy with excitement.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares glimpse inside stunning new marital home

Adding some quirky touches to her ensemble, Gwen accessorized with two belts, one around her trim waist and another on her hips that had several black tassels of varying length attached.

She also added a chain-like bodice over her bra that complimented her choker necklace and posed with a plaid shirt over her shoulder. Keeping her hair sleek in a long blonde ponytail, Gwen finished off her look with winged eyeliner and a nude lip.

Fans were thrilled at the opportunity to see her perform at the event in March, but many were distracted by her stunning appearance.

"OMG you look amazing!" exclaimed one follower. A second responded: "Queen of yeehaw!"

Gwen looked gorgeous in her daring outfit

A third added: "Goddess gorgeous, beautiful Queen, Gwen made me smile with this post. Bless you, always."

Gwen also shared another image that saw her sporting a bright pink Western shirt with silver tassel detailing, a cowboy hat, a bejeweled crop top with micro shorts, fishnet tights, and white slouchy knee-high boots.

Gwen dazzled fans with her cowgirl-inspired ensemble

Her announcement comes after she rocked a very unexpected new look on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of a new range of eyewear for her brand LAMB.

The singer wore her hair - dyed blonde and brunette - in a high ponytail with short blunt bangs that showed off the animal-print frames, one leopard print and the other a striped giraffe-style print. She paired the frames with heavy gold and silver necklaces and bangles, and a classic winged eye with pale pink-frosted lips.

Fans loved the new look calling her "gorgeous" and praising the collection, with one writing: "Love! May need to upgrade my glasses!"

