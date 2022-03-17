Lorraine Kelly's Marks & Spencer skirt has Instagram fans talking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly looked incredible on Thursday's Lorraine show wearing a stunning new outfit that came entirely from the high street.

The brunette beauty wore a lovely red and white nautical top from Oasis, and she teamed it with a beautiful blue skirt that came complete with a fishtail hem, which was from Marks & Spencer.

Fans loved the look, and flocked to Lorraine's Instagram picture to shower the ensemble with praise. One follower quipped: "Is this skirt sold out? I can't find it. Looks lovely on you!"

We've done some digging and it indeed sold out. But don't worry, we've found a great alternative, keep scrolling!

The mother-of-one has an army of fans who adore what she wears. A lot of her high street items sell out, talk about the power of Lorraine, right?

Get the look!

Scuba Fishtail Maxi Skirt, £79.20, Coast

HELLO! previously sat down with the TV veteran, and she told us about the trend she always stays away from, and it may surprise you. "Anything super short I couldn’t do it!" So miniskirts and shorts are out for LK...

Breton Striped Cotton Sweatshirt, £44, La Redoute

Encouraging her viewers to embrace trends in their own way, she added: "What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that."

The Scottish star also spilled the beans on the royal she thinks is the best dressed. "Oh I think Megan Markle looks amazing! I think she's got it right - it’s a very difficult little tightrope to walk, but I think she’s still got her own style. I love what she wore on Suits; the clothes were amazing. I know there’s rules if you're a royal I guess, but I think she looks absolutely stunning, really beautiful, so elegant and still fashionable; there's a sense of chic there."

