﻿
lorraine-kelly-outfit-lorraine-show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly's Marks & Spencer skirt has Instagram fans talking

We need this high street outfit, ASAP!

Lorraine Kelly looked incredible on Thursday's Lorraine show wearing a stunning new outfit that came entirely from the high street.

READ: Lorraine Kelly looks regal in a divine royal blue Karen Millen dress

The brunette beauty wore a lovely red and white nautical top from Oasis, and she teamed it with a beautiful blue skirt that came complete with a fishtail hem, which was from Marks & Spencer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Clip

Fans loved the look, and flocked to Lorraine's Instagram picture to shower the ensemble with praise. One follower quipped: "Is this skirt sold out? I can't find it. Looks lovely on you!"

MORE: Lorraine Kelly’s baby blue work dress is very Kate Middleton, don’t you think?

We've done some digging and it indeed sold out. But don't worry, we've found a great alternative, keep scrolling!

The mother-of-one has an army of fans who adore what she wears. A lot of her high street items sell out, talk about the power of Lorraine, right?

Get the look!

fishtail-skirt

Scuba Fishtail Maxi Skirt, £79.20, Coast

SHOP NOW

HELLO! previously sat down with the TV veteran, and she told us about the trend she always stays away from, and it may surprise you. "Anything super short I couldn’t do it!" So miniskirts and shorts are out for LK...

red-and-white-top

Breton Striped Cotton Sweatshirt, £44, La Redoute

SHOP NOW

Encouraging her viewers to embrace trends in their own way, she added: "What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that."

READ: We've found Lorraine Kelly's Mango dress - and it's under £50

The Scottish star also spilled the beans on the royal she thinks is the best dressed. "Oh I think Megan Markle looks amazing! I think she's got it right - it’s a very difficult little tightrope to walk, but I think she’s still got her own style. I love what she wore on Suits; the clothes were amazing. I know there’s rules if you're a royal I guess, but I think she looks absolutely stunning, really beautiful, so elegant and still fashionable; there's a sense of chic there."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about lorraine kelly

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back