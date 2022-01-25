We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lorraine Kelly always commands our attention with her incredible looks, and the presenter has done it once again with a beautiful leather dress.

The star posed in the corridors around the studio, and she looked as flawless as ever in a stunning green leather midi-dress with a popper front. There were no creases in sight as she stood against a wall smiling with her natural hair flowing down onto her shoulders. She styled out some natural makeup and wore a small bracelet and ring, alongside some nude heels, to finish her look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shares her verdict on Belfast

Lorraine kept her caption simple, as she told fans where they could track down her outfit. "Dress today @sosandar Shoes -? @shoeaholics," she revealed.

Unsurprisingly, her fans fell in love with the divine look, as one complimented: "You looked FAB-U-LOUS in this dress! The colour, the style loved it talk about rocking that dress!"

A second enthused: "This dress is amazing... suits you very much," while a third added: "Very elegant."

A fourth said: "Lovely dress Lorraine, very flattering, you are so beautiful," while a fifth simply wrote: "That colour looks fab on you!"

The presenter looked as amazing as ever!

As Lorraine provided links to her stunning outfit, we were able to track them down, with her dress costing £79 on Sosander.

Meanwhile, her shoes are currently on sale, having been reduced from £69 down to £49.

Green Faux Leather Popper Front Shirt Dress, £79.00, Sosander

Last week, Lorraine left her followers stunned when she donned a gorgeous silk dress that we couldn't get enough of!

She looked gorgeous in green, the presenter donned an emerald midi complete with a plunging V-neck, fitted waist and long flowing sleeves.

Corinthia Wide Fit, £49.00, Shoeaholics

Accessorised to perfection, Lorraine completed her look with silver jewellery and metallic snakeskin heels for added glamour.

A picture of radiance, the TV star's signature brunette bob had been blowdried into a sleek, straight style, meanwhile, her barely-there makeup had a lovely dewy quality. Emphasising her eyes with a smokey brown shadow, Lorraine rocked a subtle hint of rosy blusher and a pale nude lipstick.

