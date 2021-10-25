Alex Jones wows in sleek suit and M&S shirt 8 weeks after giving birth

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones never fails to amaze us! The mother-of-three recently gave birth to her beautiful daughter Annie just eight weeks ago, and already looks incredible.

The 44-year-old hosted the 2021 BAFTA Cymru Awards in Cardiff, Wales, on Sunday and looked delightful in her outfit.

The One Show host opted to go classic, rocking a sharp black suit from luxury high street brand Reiss. The 'Paige' set consists of a blazer and cropped trousers. The jacket costs £250 and features peak lapels in smooth satin and carefully padded shoulders. It also has satin-tipped welt pockets. The co-ordinating trousers have a price tag of £150 and have pressed creases and pinched seams. Lush!

The brunette beauty added a smooth white shirt from Marks & Spencer and Christian Louboutin high heels as she took to the stage. With her sleek bob styled in a straight style and a splash of red lipstick, she's never looked better!

Last week, Alex returned to The One Show in a lovely red dress from royally-loved fashion label ME+EM. Sharing the look to her Instagram story, Alex wrote: "Thanks for all the messages tonight. Good to be back with the gang and to be able to introduce Annie. Dress is an oldie."

PAIGE Single Breasted Blazer, £250, Reiss and PAIGE Tuxedo Trousers, £150, Reiss

Posing backstage in a lift rocking the bright red number, she wore her brunette hair in loose waves and sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty. She paired the dress with black pointed heels and a dark burgundy manicure.

M&S COLLECTION Satin Collared V-Neck Popover Blouse, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Last month, the BBC favourite treated herself to a makeover just in time for the colder months. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she documented her trip to the salon with her newborn daughter Annie.

She added: "I'm off to sort my hair out. Look. It's sort of two tones now. Blonde there, brown here. Fringe grown into these bits – time to sort it all out." From her hairdressers' seat, Alex added: "Bobble out. Here we go. Going for an autumnal darker shade all over." She later unveiled her darker shade and shorter locks, and it really suited her. "Tell me it's autumn without telling me it's autumn," she said. Hair goals right there...

