AJ Odudu is a vision in daring evening dress The TV host served up a radiant red look

It's no secret that AJ Odudu loved a bit of shimmer, shine and sparkle. The former Strictly Come Dancing star is known to showcase some gloriously glitzy looks and we are certainly not complaining. Her latest knock-out outfit? A traffic-stopping cut-out red gown that we are obsessing over.

AJ was snapped in the unmissable leg-lengthening number while hosting Comic Relief alongside Vernon Kay. Featuring slinky long sleeves, cut-out bodice and racy thigh split, the dress provided AJ with the ultimate party-ready look.

WATCH: AJ Odudu shares health update after Strictly Come Dancing injury

The 33-year-old teamed the incredible item with a pair of barely-there heels and flaunted a fresh midnight blue mani-pedi. She accessorised with some statement gold jewellery, including a gold coiled necklace, gold hoop earrings and a beautiful green stone ring.

AJ opted for a glam beauty look, with a sweeping slick of eyeliner, brushed up brow, gold eyeshadow and bright red lipstick crafting a Hollywood-esque makeup concoction.

AJ looked stunning in red

The star posed in front of an iridescent red wall to enhance her crimson aesthetic. Taking to social media to share some sultry snaps of the outfit, AJ captioned the post: "I had an absolute blast co-hosting @comicrelief Prizeathon last night. I'm honoured to have been a part of something so special and so much money was raised for such a good cause. Thank you! #RedNoseDay."

AJ and Vernon looked incredible while hosting Comic Relief

Fans couldn’t quite contain their awe at the showstopping look. "ARE YOU KIDDING ME! Holy smokes," commented one, while another penned: "Killin'it," with a fire and heart-eyes emojis. A third added: "LOOK AT YOU! You look sensational babe," with a slew of additional heart eye-emojis.

AJ also shared some more photos to her Instagram stories embracing co-host Vernon Kay, who looked suave wearing a navy suit and blue polo neck. The pair looked dashing as they stepped on stage to present the beloved annual charity do.