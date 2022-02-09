AJ Odudu wows at the BRITs in pixie corset mini dress

This year's BRIT Awards hosted an array of head-spinning outfits, including AJ Odudu's pixie perfect look. The former Strictly Come Dancing star and TV host graced the red carpet in a jewel-encrusted mini dress, fusing fairy magic with beach party pizazz.

The dress, designed by Vietnamese designer Tran Hung, featured draped green and gold tassels bound together in a sarong style skirt. A bejewelled strapless corset with nude undertones made for a daring but dazzling look. The star complemented the mini dress with a simple chain necklace with silver pendant and heeled black Jimmy Choos featuring extra diamante detailing.

AJ shared the look on Instagram, delighting fans and celebrity friends. Summarising the outfit with a to-the-point caption: "@brits Baby," and adding a green heart and explosion emoji for effect, AJ wielded an overwhelmingly positive response to the look.

Singers Pixie Lott and Fleur East both commented on the snap with heart-eye emojis, while Love Island's Kaz Kamwi added: "Stunning!!!" Olympian Dame Kelly Homes commented: "A-MAZING." From festivals to fitness and fashion, stars from across the board applauded AJ's red carpet style.

AJ looked stunning in the look

The star opted for a dramatic smokey eye makeup look, including dusty blue eyeshadow with silver sheen and a generous lashing of eyeliner. A glossy lip and thick brow paired with two-tone jewellery and lilac nails completed AJ's red carpet glow.

Earlier this week, the Strictly star hosted the BAFTAs wearing a tailored black Kaushik Velendra look with her hair scraped back in a high ponytail. AJ graced the red carpet wearing a pair of green Louboutin stilettos, despite suffering an ankle injury that caused her to pull out of Strictly a few weeks ago.

However, the host saw this as an opportunity to showcase her top-notch sense of humour, captioning the image of the suit which she shared on social media: "Back like I never left. Hosting @bafta with my ankle, in these heels, for this photo... was agony. Please like," with a laughing and green heart emoji. Such dedication definitely deserves a like!