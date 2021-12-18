Strictly's AJ Odudu stuns in thigh-split dress during emotional appearance after shock exit The TV star was forced to pull out of the Strictly final

AJ Odudu may be forced to wear a medical boot following her devastating foot injury – but she isn't letting it hinder her incredible style.

The Strictly Come Dancing star looked gorgeous on Friday evening for her first appearance since announcing the heartbreaking news that she and Kai Widdrington have been forced to pull out of Saturday's final after suffering ligament damage to her foot during rehearsals this week.

Joining Kai and Rylan Clark-Neal on It Takes Two, AJ made sure all eyes were on her as she rocked a jaw-dropping yellow dress that showcased her incredible figure.

Opting for sustainable brand Queens of Archive, AJ turned heads in their dreamy 'Gold Dust' frock which featured a plunging neckline, frill detailing, billowing balloon sleeves, and a daring thigh-split that highlighted her toned legs.

Keeping her makeup simple, AJ accessorised with some dainty jewellery and a strappy high heel alongside her protective boot.

Speaking to Rylan, AJ wiped away tears after watching a VT of her Strictly journey as she admitted she was "gutted" to have to leave the competition.

AJ looked gorgeous in her eye-catching yellow dress

"This isn't the way that we wanted to go out, obviously, but even just looking back at all of those moments, it's just been an absolute pleasure dancing with Kai every single week, so thank you," she said.

The news of the couple's departure was confirmed on Friday by the BBC in a statement which read: "AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington are having to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing and will not compete in tomorrow's Grand Final.

AJ was forced to pull out of Strictly after injuring her foot

"After consulting medical professionals regarding her recent injury, the decision has been made that sadly AJ cannot dance in Saturday's final."

AJ also said in the statement: "I'm deeply upset that I am unable to perform in the final due to a torn ligament in my right ankle. Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient, and devoted as Kai is something I'll treasure forever. "

