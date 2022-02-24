AJ Odudu looks incredible in green sequin suit and it's from ASOS

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From Strictly Come Dancing to the red carpet, we're used to AJ Odudu serving serious looks, but she's clearly taken note of this season's dopamine dressing trend and we're obsessed.

The 34-year-old presenter hosted the ASOS Beauty Awards 2022 and wore two incredible outfits in equally bold colours.

Taking to Instagram, AJ posted a picture in an acid green sequin suit with the caption: "It's giving...high visibility! Had so much fun hosting #TheBeautyAwards2022 with ASOS last night @beautymagazineuk Congratulations to all!"

It's not yet available to buy online, but with its stand-out colour and flattering cut we'll be keeping an eye out. We don't think it'll be around for long.

Earlier that evening she treated us to more outfit goals, posting a picture in an orange satin mini dress by ASOS LUXE, captioned: 'Hosting The Beauty Awards with @asos...& just like Mariah, I'm doing an outfit change'.

Featuring an off-the-shoulder design with voluminous statement sleeves, we just know all eyes were on her. And the best bit? You can shop the dress for yourself on ASOS where it's still available in several sizes for £60.

ASOS LUXE belted drama sleeve structured satin mini dress in hot orange, £60, ASOS

AJ paired it perfectly with barely-there metallic heels. She wore a simple gold pendant necklace and her hair in long, loose waves.

