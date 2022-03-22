﻿
Michelle Keegan teases exciting news in crop top and high-waisted jeans

Mark Wright's wife looked incredible

Michelle Keegan has added to her array of enviable outfits with another must-see look. The Brassic actress, who has impeccable style, teased the launch of her new collection with Very wearing a classic sartorial combination that we are obsessing over.

Michelle looked unreal wearing a white crop top and high-waisted black jeans in a sweet polaroid snap which she shared on social media. The 34-year-old wore her brunette tresses down and curled, infusing the timeless look with a touch of Hollywood glam.

The actress shared the photo of the polaroid to her Instagram Stories, alongside the caption: "This week…," with a hug and sparkle emoji. Michelle debuted a fresh set of acrylics with some small red love heart nail art as she held the polaroid for the picture.

The brunette beauty posed in a lavish interior setting, featuring pretty cascading foliage and pink blossom. The words: "Dreaming of…" written in fluorescent pink neon lights in the background of the image added to the sense of allure surrounding Michelle's new collection.

michelle-keegan-polaroids

Michelle looked stunning in the look

Michelle also included another polaroid that captured the star drinking a cocktail and wearing a crisp white shirt as she relaxed in the stunning setting. She looked effortless as she reclined among some pink velvet cushions in the chic look.

michelle-keegan-insta

The star shared the polaroids with fans

Very also posted the image containing the two polaroids to their Instagram to celebrate the launch, captioning the picture: "Who's ready for a BRAND NEW @michkeegan drop this week?" Fans were quick to express their excitement for the collection's release, with one commenting: " Yayyyyy can’t wait." Another added: "Omg me me me!" while a third penned: "Eeek," with a string of fire emojis.

michelle-keegan-bike

Michelle and Mark have enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday in LA

The star recently served up another sensational look, wearing PVC leather trousers in some unseen snaps from her holiday in Los Angeles.

Michelle was tagged in a series of gorgeous photos from her recent sun-soaked trip to California by friend Rachael Antal, in a post captioned: "LA by night." The actress showcased a slew of incredible outfits that we'd love to see in our spring wardrobe. 

