Michelle Keegan teases exciting news in crop top and high-waisted jeans

Michelle Keegan has added to her array of enviable outfits with another must-see look. The Brassic actress, who has impeccable style, teased the launch of her new collection with Very wearing a classic sartorial combination that we are obsessing over.

Michelle looked unreal wearing a white crop top and high-waisted black jeans in a sweet polaroid snap which she shared on social media. The 34-year-old wore her brunette tresses down and curled, infusing the timeless look with a touch of Hollywood glam.

The actress shared the photo of the polaroid to her Instagram Stories, alongside the caption: "This week…," with a hug and sparkle emoji. Michelle debuted a fresh set of acrylics with some small red love heart nail art as she held the polaroid for the picture.

The brunette beauty posed in a lavish interior setting, featuring pretty cascading foliage and pink blossom. The words: "Dreaming of…" written in fluorescent pink neon lights in the background of the image added to the sense of allure surrounding Michelle's new collection.

Michelle looked stunning in the look

Michelle also included another polaroid that captured the star drinking a cocktail and wearing a crisp white shirt as she relaxed in the stunning setting. She looked effortless as she reclined among some pink velvet cushions in the chic look.

The star shared the polaroids with fans

Very also posted the image containing the two polaroids to their Instagram to celebrate the launch, captioning the picture: "Who's ready for a BRAND NEW @michkeegan drop this week?" Fans were quick to express their excitement for the collection's release, with one commenting: " Yayyyyy can’t wait." Another added: "Omg me me me!" while a third penned: "Eeek," with a string of fire emojis.

Michelle and Mark have enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday in LA

The star recently served up another sensational look, wearing PVC leather trousers in some unseen snaps from her holiday in Los Angeles.

Michelle was tagged in a series of gorgeous photos from her recent sun-soaked trip to California by friend Rachael Antal, in a post captioned: "LA by night." The actress showcased a slew of incredible outfits that we'd love to see in our spring wardrobe.