Michelle Keegan poses up a storm in slick power suit for LA date with Mark Wright

If anyone knows how to rock a power suit, it's Michelle Keegan. The Manchester-born actress has been living it up in LA with her husband Mark Wright this week, posing up a storm in her husband's latest Instagram post.

Following a day at Universal Studios with friends, Mark, 35, shared a photo of him and Michelle, 34, posing with their friends before they headed out on Saturday night. The star captioned his post: "Gang gang…. Last night in LA, trip of a lifetime. I love my crew!!"

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in slinky dress during LA trip with husband Mark Wright

Michelle looked incredible in a slick grey co-ord, consisting of a figure-hugging waistcoat and matching tailored trousers.

The brunette beauty teamed her look with glitzy pointed-toe heels and a chic metallic croc bag with gold detailing. Styling her glossy tresses in a sleek, straightened style, the brunette beauty accessorised with layers of silver jewellery.

Michelle looked incredible as she headed for a night out in LA

Michelle rocked a glowy makeup look, adding fluttery lashes, lots of bronzer and a gorgeous bronze lip to finish her striking ensemble.

If you're loving Michelle's stunning suit combo, we've found the ultimate dupe from MANGO, with pieces available for just £49.99.

Linen Suit, from £49.99, MANGO

Michelle and Mark have been enjoying an adventure-packed couples retreat in the US, making sure to do a little bit of everything during their American adventure.

While they're currently enjoying the LA sunshine, earlier in the week the duo had an impromptu ski trip as they headed for Big Bear Lake.

The actress looked super stylish on the slopes as she donned an all-black ski ensemble, paired with a navy helmet and silver ski boots for the day on the slopes.

During their ski sojourn, Mark shared a series of videos of the group making their way down the mountains, against a backdrop of a brilliant blue sky. He also shared his choice of apres-ski drink, posting a photo of a pint of beer.

