Michelle Keegan looks unreal in denim mini skirt and leather The Our Girl star looked amazing as ever

Michelle Keegan has been enjoying a relaxing break in LA with husband Mark Wright, and her sense of style has been nothing short of sensational during their romantic getaway.

MORE: Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's INSANE $3,825 a night Los Angeles villa

In photos published on the MailOnline, the 34-year-old Brassic actress sported a striking grey denim mini skirt from Revolve that highlighted her tanned legs. She paired the look with a coordinating crop top, flashing a glimpse of her toned stomach, and layered up with a classic leather jacket from All Saints. Flawless!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan dances in a crop top in LA

Michelle scraped her brunette tresses back into a tight bun and stepped out from the West Hollywood restaurant Craig's where she and husband Mark were dining in a pair of barely-there Kurt Geiger heels.

READ: Michelle Keegan reveals surprising diet secret

The beauty accessorised with a Gucci 'Dionysus' small shoulder bag, a celebrity favorite, and flashed a peak of a freshly done apple green manicure.

Michelle has been living it up in LA with husband Mark Wright

Mark looked dapper walking beside his stunning wife, wearing a black Yves Saint Laurent logo hoodie, Alexander McQueen sneakers and black jeans. Together the couple were a dynamic duo and looked effortlessly stylish in their all-black ensembles.

Michelle opted for her signature makeup look, consisting of trusty winged eyeliner flick, gentle brushed up brow and rose pink lip.

Dalby Leather Jacket, £299, All Saints

Willa Skirt, £234, Revolve

Inspired by Michelle's sartorial finesse? Her All Saints leather jacket is still available to buy and truly is a forever piece.

The 'Dalby' leather jacket is a versatile minimalist item, complete with silver zip, long sleeves and is fully lined. Plus, there's an element of sustainability to the piece as it is partially crafted from recycled fabrics.

The Brassic star has impeccable style

For a sleek all-black aesthetic, team the look with some black jeans or mini skirt. If you're after a touch of colour, pair the jacket with a fun graphic T-shirt and blue boyfriend jeans for the ultimate model-off-duty look.

RELATED: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's master bedroom could be a hotel suite in new video

The couple jetted off to the Californian coast to spend time with friends. Earlier this week, they shared some sweet pictures of their newborn nephew, who was born four weeks early to Mark's brother Josh and his wife Hollie.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.