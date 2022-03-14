Michelle Keegan's show-stopping Cinderella shoes are cheaper than you think

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is currently in LA with her husband Mark Wright and we've been totally obsessed with the outfits she's been sporting.

READ: Michelle Keegan unveils must-see hair transformation in unseen photo

We've seen her rock pretty dresses, smart suits and relaxed attire as she takes in the Hollywood sites. On Sunday evening, Michelle's stylist Kelvin Barron shared an up-close snap of the star wearing a dazzling suit from Mango. But did you notice her shoes?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan STUNS in slinky dress during trip out with husband Mark Wright

The brunette beauty stepped out in a pair of majorly sparkly high heels that looked almost ultra-violet in the light. We thought they would be a majorly expensive designer pair, but no, they actually came from high street store Kurt Geiger!

READ: Michelle Keegan stuns in crop top and leggings during romantic bike ride

Priced at £169, they are known as the 'Bond' shoes. The website says of the style: "The Bond heels are perfect to go from the office to evening events. The upper is enveloped in pink glitter which adds an air of sophistication with the pointed toe and carefully cut arch. The 110mm heel is in a gold stiletto style."

Michelle looked stunning in her high street heels

There are only a few sizes left, so get in there fast if you want to treat yourself to a pair!

Bond high heels, £169, Kurt Geiger London

It's been an action-packed few days for Michelle and Mark. They've been out on the town, and even enjoyed a couples retreat, too! As well as topping up their tans in the LA sunshine, earlier in the week the duo had an impromptu ski trip as they headed for Big Bear Lake.

READ: Michelle Keegan dances in crop top and jeans as she begins Los Angeles adventure

Showing us all how to do ski wear chic, Michelle looked super stylish on the slopes as she donned an all-black ski ensemble, paired with a navy helmet and silver ski boots for the day on the slopes. Mark shared a series of videos of the group making their way down the mountains, against a backdrop of a brilliant blue sky. He also shared his choice of apres-ski drink, posting a photo of a pint of beer. Jealous!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.