Michelle Keegan unveils must-see hair transformation in unseen photo The actress is holidaying in Los Angeles with Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan may be soaking up the sun in the States with her husband Mark Wright, but back home in the UK, her hairdresser has been given fans a sneak peek into how he achieved her sun-kissed hairstyle.

MORE: Mark Wright left embarrassed after exposing bizarre nickname for wife Michelle Keegan

Taking to his Instagram page, hairstylist Calum Tierney has been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures of Michelle's stunning blonde-tinted balayage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan dances in gorgeous ensemble as she arrives in LA

"Sun kissed [palm tree and seashell emojis] @michkeegan," he remarked, adding the hashtags: #behindthechair, #beautylaunchpad, #colourcouture, #faceframing, and #beachhairdontcare.

MORE: Michelle Keegan poses in rare family photo with husband Mark

SEE: Michelle Keegan stuns in must-see behind-the-scenes snaps from Jess Wright's wedding

Social media followers were quick to react, with one writing: "Obsessed, absolutely stunning." Another commented: "Gorgeous colour." A third post read: "Whatever this is! Do it to me next week. Gorgeous."

The Brassic actress is currently in California with her husband Mark and their friends. The vacation comes shortly after Mark revealed that they are temporarily living with his parents as he touched upon their family's recent baby joy.

Michelle's hairdresser shared this unseen snap

"The other night my brother Josh and his amazing wife Hollie gave birth to a son, a month early actually, quite premature but he's absolutely beautiful," he said on Heart FM. "What an experience though, I don't know if you’ve been through it, been an uncle or an aunty for the first time, it's just overwhelming, quite surprising, shocking but in such a beautiful way."

Of his living situation, Mark divulged: "Me and my wife actually are at my mum and dad's, we're staying there at the moment, whilst we're renovating our house."

This is Mark and Michelle's first nephew on his side, but that's not all, the radio presenter's sister Jessica Wright is also expecting her first child.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.