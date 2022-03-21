Michelle Keegan poses up a storm in PVC trousers in unseen LA snaps

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan always looks flawless. Whether she's attending a red carpet or enjoying a relaxed date night with husband Mark Wright, the 34-year-old actress knows how to work her wardrobe.

SEE: Michelle Keegan stuns in LA beach babe outfit

The Brassic star was tagged in a series of unseen snaps from her recent sun-soaked trip to LA by friend Rachael Antal, and we can't help but swoon over her ultra elegant fashion choices. The brunette beauty looked incredible alongside friends and her husband Mark in the post captioned: "LA by night," styling a series of jaw-dropping outfits we want for our spring closet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in all-white outfit on beach walk

Michelle rocked a pair of high-waisted PVC trousers, emulating the ultimate nineties 'It-Girl'. She paired her skin-tight bottoms with a gorgeous green crochet top which complemented her bronzed holiday glow perfectly.

Other snaps show Michelle amping up the glamour in a slick grey power suit, which she wore open, layered over a strappy white bralette and teamed with white pointed-toe heels - so chic!

READ: Michelle Keegan unveils must-see hair transformation in unseen photo

Michelle stunned in PVC trousers and a slinky green top

A group photo shows the Our Girl actress cosied up next to her husband Mark, being bold with a double-denim ensemble and simple white tee.

If you're looking to recreate Michelle's LA looks, you're in luck. Most of the items in her wardrobe take inspiration from iconic nineties trends, which have already made a swift return to the high street.

SEE: Michelle Keegan looks unreal in denim mini skirt and leather

These PVC trousers are perfect for a glam night out, or can easily be styled down with white trainers for an effortless and easy daytime look.

Commando faux-leather leggings, £89, Selfrdiges

Vinyl Skinny Trouser, was 25, now £18.75, ASOS

The unseen snaps aren't isn't the only proof Michelle looked dreamy during her holiday. Last week, Michelle posted a video of herself gracefully frolicking alongside a picturesque Malibu beachfront, wearing an angelic white shirt and trouser set.

The relaxed look was a stunning alternative to Michelle's signature party-ready outfits, proving the star can rock both casual and classy.

Michelle may have enjoyed an impromptu trip away with her beau, but it's back to work for the actress-come-influencer, who is just about to drop her latest collection with Very - as teased on her latest Instagram post.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.