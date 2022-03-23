Megan Thee Stallion commands attention in figure-hugging dress with daring detail The Savage rapper looked amazing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion made sure all eyes were on her when she rocked up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in a daring velvet dress on Tuesday.

The WAP rapper looked phenomenal in the eye-catching frock, which featured cut-out mesh detailing under her bust and a dramatic leg slit that ran all the way up to her thigh revealing her never-ending toned legs.

The 27-year-old accessorized with a pair of classic black stilettos and some blinding jewelry that included several statement diamond rings.

Megan completed her vampy look with elaborate makeup and wore her raven locks swept to one side in tumbling waves.

The rapper's show-stopping appearance comes after it was revealed that her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is countersuing Megan just weeks after she filed a lawsuit against them.

Megan looked amazing in her velvet dress

The label claims that Megan's last record, Something For Thee Hotties, does not constitute a full album and they want more from the rapper, who argued it does meet the conditions of a complete album.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday after the counterclaim was made, Megan wrote: "Let me goooo. First the man over my label said I don't make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain't making you no money why not just drop me?"

Megan's dress featured a daring thigh slit

She added: "My lawyers asked him for an expense report(money 1501 supposedly has spent on ME)… why this grown (expletive) man put his jewelry and chains on there… lord free me from this joke (expletive) label."

The label's CEO Carl Crawford reacted to Megan's tweets on Instagram, posting: "Stop playing the victim @theestallion u haven’t paid for 1 show since 2019 hiding behind #Rocnation .. U can keep that [expletive] mix tape and send over that straight drop whenever u ready."

