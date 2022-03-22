Tess Daly stuns in glamorous look we can't take our eyes off of The Strictly host looked flawless!

Whenever she's presenting on Strictly Come Dancing, we're always jealous of Tess Daly's flawless looks, and her stunning fashion off the show also makes us very envious.

And during some time at Somerset House, she wore an elegant gown that stole the show. The star struck an empowering pose in the corridors as she stood in a jaw-dropping blue outfit that featured a striking design and hugged her stunning figure. Her hair looked as glamorous as ever, with her blonde locks styled to cascade down her shoulders. She accessorised with a bracelet and rings.

On another photo she sat with a close friend, who looked amazing in a beautiful floral gown.

She wrote: "It felt like spring had sprung earlier this week with my fab @ultherapy family at Somerset House, great to catch up with @lifesrosie and get the chance to wear one of my new @officialbiba designs."

Fans were left awestruck by her glamorous appearance as one enthused: "Looooove this dress so much," and her co-host Claudia Winkleman posted a heart emoji.

"Wow Tess you look absolutely stunning," another said, while one follower posted: "Beautiful as always! You look fab in anything."

The star really stole the show

The mum-of-two stunned fans last week when she styled out a gorgeous top ahead of Comic Relief.

The item carried an important message, as it simply read: "Love," in all caps. The lettering featured a stunning red and blue colour design with a signature underneath it, and it fit Tess perfectly.

She tucked the top in a gorgeous polka-dot blue navy skirt, while her beautiful blonde locks were styled in her signature look.

Tess looked so elegant with a full face of makeup including some striking eyeshadow and a nude lip.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, but did add a small necklace to complete the ensemble.

"I'm wearing my #RedNoseDay tee in support of this year's @ComicRelief," she wrote. "Good luck to everyone tomorrow, hope you raise lots of money for this brilliant charity!"

She added: "This year's t-shirts were brought to life by 11 incredible artists."

