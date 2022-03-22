Salma Hayek is a water nymph in latest swimsuit snap The Frida actress is quite the stunner

No one can rock a swimsuit on vacation quite like Salma Hayek can, and she gave more evidence of that in another one of her lush travel snapshots.

The actress took to Instagram to share another picture from her beautiful seaside vacation from earlier this year in another spectacular swimsuit.

She appeared to be wearing a one-piece black design that highlighted her curves while half submerged in a glistening pool of water.

Salma looked to be under a cove of rocks with the sun peeking through down on her and giving the entire photograph an ethereal effect as she looked like a water nymph.

"Today is #nationalwaterday but let's not forget any day how precious water is," she captioned her post, and fans clearly couldn't forget her latest picture either.

Many simply dropped comments like "gorgeous" and "stunning" along with a horde of flame and heart emojis.

The actress shared a breathtaking picture of herself taking a dive

One wrote: "Very beautiful view," with another saying: "Natural beauty," and a third also added: "Beautiful Salma enjoy life it is so precious."

The actress loves nothing more than a tropical vacation, complete with sun, sea, and swimsuits, and has often sparked big reactions on social media with her thrilling waterside pictures.

The Mexican star spent a relaxing time away after a busy 2021, having worked on and promoted three big-budget movies back-to-back, those being The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Marvel's Eternals, and House of Gucci.

She hopped right back into work mode once it ended, however, leaving many absolutely stunned with her latest red carpet appearances as well.

The actress has set the internet alight with her swimsuit snaps several times

Salma has been making the rounds at several high profile events while she hits the award circuit in support of primarily House of Gucci, including recently at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs.



