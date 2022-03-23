Michelle Keegan stuns in stylish strappy top as she soaks up the sun The star is making the most of the unseasonable weather

Michelle Keegan has been making the most of the warm weather. The star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new snapshot with her fans showing her soaking up the sunshine.

The 34-year-old looks stunning in the selfie image, dressed in a knitted strappy top and wearing her sunglasses. "[sun] we've been waaaaiting for you!" she captioned the Story.

It's an exciting time for Michelle, who recently teamed up with husband Mark Wright for their first joint business venture together.

Speaking on the No Boundaries podcast with childhood friend and professional footballer Aaron McLean on Saturday, reality star Mark spoke about the couple's brand-new ultra-glam sportswear range Aytee7, referring to it as the "biggest thing we've ever done".

Talking on the podcast, Mark said: "It's about staying on top of what's new, what's next […] I'm going into something else at the moment with my wife, it's the first thing we've ever done together which is a completely different thing to anything I've ever done. I'm hoping that's going to be the biggest thing we do."

A message of Aytee 7's official website reads: "We are a community-driven fitness wear brand. Uncompromised in design, our Men's and Women's ranges are all-fitness, crafted by our founders [Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright] and exist for authentic expression."

Of course Aytee7 is not Michelle's only fashion project; she also has a popular clothing collection with Very.

Just last week, the actress made the exciting announcement that her new clothing range will be dropping soon. Taking to her Instagram she wowed her followers with a gorgeous snap wearing a brand-new green blazer which will feature in the new collection.

Friends of the former Corrie actress were quick to comment on the jaw-dropping look.

Award-winning actress Amy Jackson wrote: "GIRLLL" Catherine Tyldesley also commented, writing: "The pins tho!!!", Vicki Pattison also replied to the gorgeous snap and wrote: "Unreal."

