Avril Lavigne is all punk couture in leather little black dress with this unexpected detail

Avril Lavigne knows how to turn a look when the moment calls for it, and she's served up quite a few statement-making looks during her return to the spotlight.

For her latest red carpet appearance for the iHeart Radio Awards, the singer donned an outfit that channeled her signature punk aesthetic with a little couture touch.

She wore a skin-tight leather black mini-dress that showed off her figure and allowed her to showcase her toned legs.

While one side of her dress featured a full sleeve, the other was left bare and accentuated by a flannel train that stretched beside her on the carpet.

The outfit represented something different for Avril, who attended the ceremony to present an award to Olivia Rodrigo.

She hit the red carpet for the night alongside boyfriend Mod Sun, who matched her with an all-black outfit featuring a leather jacket and a pop of red in the belt that matched the bright orange in his partner's hair.

Avril wore a leather black dress with a flannel train attached

The Canadian pop-punk superstar is enjoying a resurgence in popularity with the release of her seventh studio album, Love Sux, in February.

The record has received rave reviews with critics applauding her return to her punk rock roots with a less pop-oriented sound and has already hit the top ten on various album charts worldwide.

The album was the first that Avril recorded after joining friend and collaborator Travis Barker's record label DTA Records and even featured a lot of co-writes and production by Mod.

Avril opened up in a recent interview with Nylon about the different direction the record took, saying: "This is the first one that’s just rock all the way through.

Avril attended the event with her boyfriend and frequent collaborator Mod Sun

"There was a point in music where the label was like, 'Radio don't want to hear guitars anymore.' Live drums went away. Live electric guitars weren’t getting played.

"There's always been that fine line that I'm going to make my music that I'm feeling but also you have a company behind you who influences what you're doing."

