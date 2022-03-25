Drew Barrymore looks flawless in iconic figure-hugging dress The actress marked the countdown to the 2022 Oscars

Drew Barrymore has always had impeccable style – but there is one outfit she rocked in the 90s that will always be known as one of her best.

The Drew Barrymore Show host took a trip down memory lane on Thursday in celebration of Sunday's Oscars and posted a photo of herself attending the 70th Academy Award back in 1998. Drew looked incredible in her now-iconic, figure-hugging black dress which she teamed with daisies in her hair and glitter body spray.

Fans and famous friends were in awe of her look, especially Today star Savannah Guthrie who was among the first to react. "Favorite ever," the TV star commented on the photo. Others left flame and heart-eyes emojis, while some revealed Drew's 90s style inspired their teenage years.

"Yessssss! Teenage me based my whole style on 90s Drew!!" replied one. A second said: "I swear this Drew era is the reason I have daisys tattooed on my foot!"

Last year, Drew spoke of her love for her Oscars look, telling ET: "I liked when I wore the daisies in my hair. Grocery store daisies, and then I took a can of glitter from a beauty supply store and sprayed it on myself everywhere."

Drew looked gorgeous in her now-iconic Oscars dress

She added: "The red carpet is a place to play and go for it. And you only live once, so just have fun!"

However, despite looking confident in photos from the ceremony, Drew has previously revealed that she was hiding some insecurities about her appearance at the time.

"I didn't feel very confident with this haircut, but now looking back on it, I love it," she told Elle. "This was before there was so much scrutiny about everybody's hair, makeup, and wardrobe.

Drew covered herself with glitter

"I thought that I should wear what I wore in normal life to the Academy Awards. So, I picked up some Marguerite daisies from the bodega and put on a ton of body glitter."

She added: "I'm also a huge fan of a brick red lip because it really warms up your face. I can only imagine what people would have said about this look today."

