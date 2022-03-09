Drew Barrymore looks flawless in stunning tartan coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Drew Barrymore loves a stylish get-up, and the Scream star proved that on Wednesday with her latest stunning ensemble for The Drew Barrymore Show.

The star looked flawless in a figure-hugging tartan coat and pants as she was joined by comedian Danny Pellegrino, who was promoting his book, How Do I Un-Remember This? The memoir charts Danny's journey from growing up as a closeted young boy in rural Ohio to his successful life now, with plenty of embarrassing stories that happened to him during his formative years.

Drew shared a small clip on her Instagram Stories, but it was really her fashion that grabbed our attention with the green and blue tartan coat that we're sure British royal the Duchess of Cambridge would love.

The royal is noted for her love of the style, and last year sported a gorgeous blue tartan coat as she attended a screening of Cruella with her husband, Prince William.

Drew looked so stylish in her all-tartan look, and she completed her look with a red shirt and a pair of hoop earrings.

Drew looked so gorgeous in her outfit

The star hailed the book as "so beautiful and personal" before urging her fans to go and purchase the book when they can.

Danny was thrilled to have been invited on the show, and hailed Drew as: "My Queen," and added a heart and crown emoji to finish off his post.

We always love the 47-year-old's fashion, and last month she stunned fans when she donned a gorgeous blue knit jumper.

Her outfit featured an arrow design, with several pointed down, but we were instead drawn to her neck where she wore a little necktie.

How Do I Un-Remember This?, $20.70, Amazon

As she posed with celebrity chef Pilar Valdes, Drew revealed another secret to staying warm as she held up a freshly cooked dish of spaghetti carbonara.

"It's the carbonara for me," she teased in the caption, before adding: "Full Recipe in our book #RebelHomemaker @chefpilarvaldes."

Fans were left speechless by her ensemble, and they were quick to take to the comments to post strings of hearts emojis.

Although judging by the amount of drooling emojis, we imagine a few might have been distracted by the food on offer!

