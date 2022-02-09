Drew Barrymore leaves fans speechless in gorgeous knitted sweater

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Drew Barrymore is a style icon, and as temperatures continue to remain chilly, she made sure to wrap up warm in the best way possible.

Sharing a snap with chef Pilar Valdes, the Drew Barrymore Show host looked so cozy in the gorgeous blue knitted number. Her outfit featured an arrow design, with several pointed down, but we were instead drawn to her neck where she wore a little necktie. As the pair posed together, Drew revealed another secret to staying warm as she held up a freshly cooked dish of spaghetti carbonara.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore stuns in sweater that's perfect for all seasons

"It's the carbonara for me," she teased in the caption, before adding: "Full Recipe in our book #RebelHomemaker @chefpilarvaldes."

Fans were left speechless by her ensemble, and they were quick to take to the comments to post strings of hearts emojis.

Although judging by the amount of drooling emojis, we imagine a few might have been distracted by the food on offer!

Some of her followers did remark on how beautiful the 46-year-old was looking, as one said: "You guys are so adorable."

Drew looked so stylish!

A second added: "Two gorgeous ladies," and a third enthused: "Just ordered your book. I have been a fan since I saw you in ET. STAY FABULOUS you are so talented and a very sweet person."

Drew and Pilar released their cookbook last November, and alongside tasty recipes, the book also features personal stories and photos from her life.

Rebel Homemaker by Drew Barrymore & Pilar Valdes, $30.00, Barnes and Noble

The mom-of-two recently won plaudits from her fans, as they praised the way that she had parented her children.

The actress took to social media to share a clip of herself revealing what kind of mother she really is in a newly minted challenge.

The actress is a keen cook

With the clip of herself pacing in her dressing room wearing a large overcoat, she mused: "What kind of mom and I?"

It then transitioned to several snapshots of Drew in various poses, ranging from happy to mid-sneeze, deeming herself "The Flower Child."

In her caption, she wrote: "My children are being raised by… The Flower Child. I challenge all of the moms to take part in this trend!! #themomchallenge"

Many fans took to the comments to praise Drew for her abilities as a celebrity mother and how much she'd inspired a lot of them, with one saying: "Your kids are in great hands!"

