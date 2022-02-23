Drew Barrymore breaks records with incredible hair makeover

Drew Barrymore has many notches on her belt. Not only is she an A-list actress, talk show host, author, and makeup mogul – but she's also a Guinness World Record holder!

The 47-year-old was in a nostalgic mood after celebrating her birthday on Tuesday and shared an incredible throwback video of herself undergoing a major hair makeover. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017, Drew broke the world record for wearing the world's widest wig!

WATCH: Drew Barrymore's jaw-dropping hair makeover is record-breaking

Looking chic in an all-black outfit with long, wavy blonde hair, Drew upped her look by adding the super-sized hairpiece created especially for the attempt by prop specialists Kelly Hanson and Randy Carfagno Productions LLC.

Despite the weight, Drew managed to pull off the impressive feat, wearing the blonde wig, which had two sweet red bows, around the stage before taking a victorious bow after it was confirmed her wig – measuring seven feet and four inches – broke the previous record-holder by over a foot!

Fans loved Drew's temporary new look, with one responding to the clip: "Nobody could have worn it better. Love Drew!" A second said: "Incredible Drew. Awesome!

Drew is a world record holder

A third added: "She is literally the coolest," and a fourth gushed: "She is so pretty. I love her."

Drew marked her birthday with a radiant, makeup-free selfie as she celebrated her special day with her loved ones. "2 22 22 this is 47!" she simply captioned the stunning shot, and many of her fans and famous friends took to the comments to send her some lovely birthday wishes.

Drew marked her 47th birthday on Febraury 22

"Happy Birthday, you Magical Creature!!! I LOVE YOU! Always have, always will," Reese Witherspoon wrote, with LeAnn Rimes saying: "Happy Birthday! What a badass bday to have!!!"

One fan commented: "Happy birthday @drewbarrymore 47 has never looked so good." Another said: "And it's looking damn good on you! Happy Birthday Drew." A third added: "Yaasss queennn happy birthday."

