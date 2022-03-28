Victoria Beckham and Harper's matching jewellery moment revealed This is the cutest gift idea ever…

We loved seeing all our favourite celebrities Mother's Day tributes on Instagram this year. There have been some lovely gifts and messages shared, and we've enjoyed having an insight into the stars' special day!

Victoria Beckham's children all paid tribute to their former Spice Girl mother, and VB herself also shared a lovely MD message. The proud mum uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram that showed her posing with husband David and their children: Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and ten-year-old daughter Harper.

In one of the snaps, Harper appeared to be drinking alcohol alongside her mum, but the fashion designer assured her followers that wasn't the case!

She wrote: "Wishing all the mummies out there a happy Mother’s Day xx kisses from me, @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @davidbeckham #HarperSeven (And Harper is drinking juice, not wine!!)"

How cute are Victoria and Harper's rings?

Later, the fashion designer showed an up-close snap of her hand entwined with Harper's. The pair both had matching engraved silver rings on. Adorable! Victoria wrote: "Best friends forever! I love you Harper Seven." Mother daughter goals!

Harper and VB have a very special relationship. Last year, on her only daughter's tenth birthday, the mum-of-four shared the most adorable throwback video of Harper performing a tap-dancing routine. In the clip, Harper tentatively walks from the family's living room into the corridor before taking a bow. She then reveals her incredible fancy footwork, keeping perfect timing with the music before running back to the other room.

Captioning the impressive video, Victoria wrote: "Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out. Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything, we love you so so much x Can’t believe you are 10 years old today!!"

