Victoria Beckham looks so elegant in dazzling cut-out dress The former Spice Girls star looked beautiful!

Victoria Beckham always has the best outfits in her wardrobe, with her fashion brand creating many of them, and her latest was as flawless as ever.

On Friday, the former Spice Girls singer took to social media to highlight a new dress from her range – and she dazzled as she styled the daring garment out. The beautiful floor-length dress hugged her figure perfectly and featured a daring cut-out section around her chest. It was tied up with strings around the neck and enveloped her feet, mostly disguising the heels that she had added to her ensemble.

Her accessories were just as stylish, rocking a silver watch and some hoop earrings, while her hair was elegantly styled in some beautiful tresses.

"I love this dress from my Spring Summer collection, it's super comfortable yet the cut-out detailing makes it feel special," she wrote in her caption. "It also has a gorgeous racerback detail!"

And it wasn't just Victoria was in love with her show-stopping outfit, as her fans were driven wild by the iconic dress.

"Oh I neeeeed this dress," enthused one, while a second added: "You look stunning as always," and a third commented: "Nice picture very elegant, beautiful."

The star looked sensational

A fourth posted: "Black dress of dreams wow," and a fifth penned: "Love your hair."

Earlier this week, the stunning mother-of-four shared a variety of snapshots of herself wearing a brand new outfit that we can't get enough of.

She donned skinny jeans, with a multicoloured stripe jumper from her own collection, and topped it off with a pair of lemon yellow heels. She added the Spice Girls iconic hit 'Spice Up Your Life' to her Instagram story and wrote: "Stripe Up Your Life!"

Victoria loves colour blocking, but rainbow stripes are quite unusual for her. We love them all the same, it's a really fab springtime look that's perfect for all the sunny weather the UK is experiencing right now.

