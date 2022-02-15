We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham enjoyed all the Valentine's Day festivities this year! The former Spice Girl uploaded pictures of the adorable cards from her children, as well as a tray of Lola's V Day-themed cupcakes.

READ: Victoria Beckham's retro honeymoon outfit gets fans really excited

The Beckhams often give their fans glimpses inside their relationship, but Victoria also posted a sentimental snap of the couple taken back in 1998 on Monday. She explained: "1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later, taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham." Meanwhile, former footballer David shared tributes to both his wife and their daughter Harper.

Loading the player...

WATCH: WOW! Victoria Beckham stuns in slinky backless dress

Later on during the most romantic day of the calendar year, the fashion mogul also showed off her fabulous new outfit. She wore a pair of trousers and a black top, a checked coat, and she topped it off with a red corsage.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham's 10 sweetest moments with mini-me Harper Seven

The corsage was made famous by Sarah Jessica Parker's character of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and The City back in the 90s, so it's great to see VB paying homage to this fancy fad.

We love VB's red corsage

In a video, Victoria said: "For Valentine's Day, I thought I would make an extra special fashion effort for team VB!"

Get the look!

'Helen' Flower Brooch, £40.00, Lauren Gabriel

This isn't the first time the fashion designer has donned a corsage. Back in 2019, Victoria appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show wearing a dazzling getup from her own collection.

READ: Victoria Beckham's latest haircut is going to shock you

VB donned a cream blouse that had calligraphy detail emblazoned across it, and a matching midi skirt.

Victoria also wore a corsage in 2019

Pulling the whole look together, she added a corsage in the same print, high heel purple shoes and a very swish clutch bag in the same mauve tone. The whole look had a retro kinda vibe that really reminded us of Carrie, all she needed was a laptop and a latte!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.